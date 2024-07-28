LRI Investments LLC Invests $48,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.87. 1,440,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,726. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.