LRI Investments LLC Invests $55,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $24.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

