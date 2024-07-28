LRI Investments LLC Invests $64,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,988,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,937. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

