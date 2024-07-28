LRI Investments LLC Invests $79,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. 7,472,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

