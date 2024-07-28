LRI Investments LLC Invests $81,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 594,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

