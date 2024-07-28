LRI Investments LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $6.44 on Friday, reaching $1,234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 207,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,297.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,222.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

