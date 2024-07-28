LRI Investments LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

