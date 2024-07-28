LRI Investments LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,994,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

