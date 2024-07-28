LRI Investments LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

