LRI Investments LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kroger by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,368. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

