LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,289,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after buying an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,204,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,589. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.