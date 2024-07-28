LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,825.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.30. 1,196,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $468.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.55.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,358 shares of company stock worth $5,592,694. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

