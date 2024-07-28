LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.7% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 15.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 373,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 2,821,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

