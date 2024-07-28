LRI Investments LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 237,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,591. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

