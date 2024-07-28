LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $249.62. The company had a trading volume of 135,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,578. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

