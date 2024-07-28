MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.06.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.29. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

