Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 114.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 over the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of APPF traded down $28.12 on Friday, reaching $230.95. 718,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,063. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

