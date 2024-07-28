Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,548. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

