Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 3,801 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 52.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 265.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.71. 645,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,334. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

