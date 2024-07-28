Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 407,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

