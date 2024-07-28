Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 45,103 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,161. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.