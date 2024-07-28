Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 53,201 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 320,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3,107.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 517.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,896. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

