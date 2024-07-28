Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 27,770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 894.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 19,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $4,475,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,460,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 835,574 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $67,991,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $18,867,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.