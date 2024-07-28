Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.04. 689,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

