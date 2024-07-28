Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.39. 47,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average session volume of 3,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Further Reading

