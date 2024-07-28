MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley reduced their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Up 0.3 %

HZO stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $829.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.