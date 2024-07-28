MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20 to $2.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 569,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

