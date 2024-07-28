Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.83.

NYSE:MTH opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

