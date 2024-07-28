MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $28.24 million and $877,642.10 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

