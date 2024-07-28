Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.16 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and $95,673.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,117,573 coins and its circulating supply is 31,086,112 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,111,117 with 31,082,477 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.69075736 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $95,580.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

