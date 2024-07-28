MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.27 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $277.68 million and $9.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $48.83 or 0.00072175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.97897343 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $10,973,740.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

