Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $39.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,305. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,415.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

