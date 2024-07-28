Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

