MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.