Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $351.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $412.00 to $351.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.18.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $335.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

