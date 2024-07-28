MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,122,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.1 %
MongoDB stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
