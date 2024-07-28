MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,122,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.1 %

MongoDB stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.