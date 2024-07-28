Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,264. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

