Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Down 51.1%

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Free Report) fell 51.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Monterey Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.
Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring, merging with, engaging in capital stock exchange with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, engaging in contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with a single operating entity, or one or more related or unrelated operating entities operating in any sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monterey Capital Acquisition
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.