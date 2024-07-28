Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

