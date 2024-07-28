NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 8.0 %

NC stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. 41,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

See Also

