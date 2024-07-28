Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 24,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 50,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

