Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 24,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 50,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Nano One Materials Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nano One Materials
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.