National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

National Bank stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Bank by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

