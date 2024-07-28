Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GASNF opened at $25.19 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.
About Naturgy Energy Group
