Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GASNF opened at $25.19 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

