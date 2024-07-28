Navcoin Price Tops $0.0467 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,748.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,225.87 or 0.44478006 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.