NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219.14 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00008299 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $219.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,501,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,096,593 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,413,153 with 1,105,762,268 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.70026526 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $183,232,729.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.