NEAR Protocol Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and $180.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00008042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,680,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,262,081 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,590,183 with 1,106,096,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.49498514 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $224,578,861.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.