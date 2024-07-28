NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $16.86 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

