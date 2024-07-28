Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 26,323,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

