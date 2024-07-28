NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNAVW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,519. NextNav has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.