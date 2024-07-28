Nexum Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Nexum has a total market cap of $103.75 million and $27,548.69 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

